Kerala Local Body Polls From Dec 9-11 75,643 Candidates In Fray
Election Preparations
Emphasising the preparations, he said that the distribution of EVMs and polling material will begin on Monday. "Distribution of EVMs and polling materials will start tomorrow...," he said.
Warning Against Defection
Shajahan emphasised the importance of the Anti-Defection Act, warning candidates that if found guilty of defection, they will face disqualification from their local body membership and be barred from contesting elections for the next six years. "We have the system of the Anti-Defection Act... If any defection is proved, the candidate will be disqualified from their membership of the respective local body, and they cannot contest elections for the next 6 years..." he added.
Electoral Roll Revision Schedule Extended
Elections are to be held in 1199 of the total 1200 local bodies in Kerala. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Kerala by one week in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state. According to the ECI, the new enumeration period in the state has been extended till December 18, pushing it back from the earlier date of December 11. The draft electoral roll will be published by December 23, after which claims and objections can be filed till January 22, 2026. The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
