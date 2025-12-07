Tripura: CM Saha Attends Dhriti-Banjana Utsav For Sri Sri Thakur

CM Saha Joins Dhriti-Banjana Utsav

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joined the Dhriti-Banjana Utsav organised at Hapania Satsang Bihar on the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary of 'Yugpurushottam, Parampremamoy Sri Sri Thakur Anukulchandra'.

According to the Tripura government, the event, organised with great devotion and enthusiasm, brought together devotees and followers to celebrate the ideals, teachings, and humanitarian values of 'Sri Sri Thakur'. The Chief Minister paid his respects and expressed gratitude for the spiritual guidance and social harmony inspired by Thakur Anukulchandra's philosophy. The Chief Minister's presence was to encourage devotees and reaffirm the government's commitment to supporting cultural and spiritual traditions across the state.

About Sri Sri Thakur Anukulchandra

"Yug Purushottam, Param Premomoy Sri Sri Thakur Anukulchandra" is a revered title used by the followers of Anukulchandra Chakravarty, an influential Indian homoeopathic physician and spiritual leader. He is also known simply as 'Sree Sree Thakur' and is the founder of the Satsang organisation, which has its main centre in Deoghar, Jharkhand. His devotees consider Anukulchandra to be a 'Yugavatar' (an avatar of Lord Vishnu for the current age).

Core Philosophy and Teachings

His teachings encompassed all aspects of life, including religion, spiritualism, education, marriage, economics, and politics. A central tenet was the importance of "Ista-vriti" (single-minded devotion to the Ideal, or Guru) and adherence to a living Ideal (Satguru) for self-realisation and societal welfare. He established the Satsang organisation to help people achieve "Being and Becoming" through simple, practical techniques. The organisation actively promotes its principles and holds numerous spiritual events and celebrations, such as its birth anniversaries.

His philosophy emphasised the importance of Dharma, of respecting superiors (such as parents and teachers), and of living a life that promotes existence and counteracts evil.

