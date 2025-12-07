Malini Awasthi Leads 'Deshaj 2025' Cultural Festival In Lucknow

Padmashree folk singer, Malini Awasthi, led the performance at the two-day cultural festival 'Deshaj 2025' which was organised in Lucknow on Sunday, to celebrate the Sonchiraya Foundation's 15th anniversary.

The two-day cultural festival 'Deshaj 2025', organised by the Sonchiraiya Foundation, showcased the unique vibrancy of India's diverse folk arts. At the event, more than 250 folk artists from across the country participated to present their traditional art forms.

Malini Awasthi's Soulful Performance

Malini Awasthi performed at the 'Deshaj 2025' and impressed the attendees with her soulful folk music. She was joined on stage by several artists.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malini Awasthi shared a snap from her performance on the event's opening day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi)

A Platform for Indian Artists

Malini Awasthi, who also serves as the Founder of the Sonchiraya Foundation, opened up about the significance of cultural festivals in India and the need for artists and their culture.

While talking about Deshaj 2025, Malini Awasthi said, "We invite artists from all over India. We try to invite at least 12 to 16 artists every year. We invite artists from different parts of the world. We invite artists from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mizoram, Jammu Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and other places. We invite such artists to our stage and show them how India is the best. If you want to know India, you should first learn to respect your artists and their culture. "

Festival Highlights

The major attractions of Deshaj 2025 included the performance of Mohiniyattam, the ritualistic art form Theyyam from Kerala, the famous bamboo dance Cheraw from Mizoram, Ghoomar from Rajasthan, and Giddha from Punjab.

Here are some glimpses of the regional performances at the event.

Traditional artists from Maharashtra (Sangi), Gujarat (Dangi), Assam, and Mizoram also enthralled the audience with their performances. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)