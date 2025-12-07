Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
What Sparked Goa Nightclub Fire? Probe Suggests Firecrackers Used Inside Venue, Rules Out Cylinder Blast

What Sparked Goa Nightclub Fire? Probe Suggests Firecrackers Used Inside Venue, Rules Out Cylinder Blast


2025-12-07 10:12:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after the police attributed the Goa nightclub fire to a possible cylinder burst, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shed more details, dismissing the initial suspicions and stating that fireworks were behind the deadly blaze that killed at least 25.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting with high-ranking officials, Sawant said that the preliminary inquiry revealed that "electric firecrackers" had been set off inside the nightclub, which started the blaze.

The CM said that four staffers of Birch by Romeo Lane had been already been arrested, adding that the nightclub's owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra would be arrested soon.

Sawant's latest update corroborates earlier eyewitness accounts, which attributed fireworks being set off inside the nightclub in North Goa to the deadly blaze where 25, including 14 staffers, suffocated to death.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN07122025007365015876ID1110448536



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search