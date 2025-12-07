Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvian MFA Displays Banner In Support Of Ukraine

Latvian MFA Displays Banner In Support Of Ukraine


2025-12-07 10:07:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian foreign ministry reported this on Instagram, according to Ukrinform.

"From now on, next to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there will be a reminder of our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. In this way, we are joining the initiative of the Baltic states in Ukraine, where such banners have already been placed near the embassies of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania in Kyiv," the Latvian MFA stated.

Read also: Ukrainian flag raised at NATO mission on Armed Forces Day

The ministry added that it honors the heroes who, for almost four long years of war, have selflessly, with unwavering confidence and courage, defended every centimeter of their land from Russia's brutal aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, December 6, Ukrainians marked Armed Forces Day.

Photo: gov

MENAFN07122025000193011044ID1110448513



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search