Latvian MFA Displays Banner In Support Of Ukraine
"From now on, next to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there will be a reminder of our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. In this way, we are joining the initiative of the Baltic states in Ukraine, where such banners have already been placed near the embassies of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania in Kyiv," the Latvian MFA stated.Read also: Ukrainian flag raised at NATO mission on Armed Forces Day
The ministry added that it honors the heroes who, for almost four long years of war, have selflessly, with unwavering confidence and courage, defended every centimeter of their land from Russia's brutal aggression.
As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, December 6, Ukrainians marked Armed Forces Day.
Photo: gov
