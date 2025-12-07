Prime Minister Meets Former US Secretary Of State

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received on Sunday, December 7, 2025, HE Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Clinton Global Initiative were reviewed, and views were exchanged on topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

