Decision Intelligence Market To Reach USD 74.23 Billion By 2033, Owing To Rising Adoption Of AI-Enabled Data-Driven Decision-Making SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 18.08 Bilion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 74.23 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 19.31% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Application (Decision Support, Decision Augmentation, Decision Automation)
. By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)
. By Industry (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Construction, Government, Others)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- February 2024: USEReady teamed up with CRG Solutions to strengthen its presence in India, aiming to meet the rising demand for advanced data analytics, business intelligence, and data intelligence solutions. January 2024: FICO unveiled more than 20 new innovations in its FICO Platform, aimed at empowering businesses to make better-informed decisions. This AI-driven platform assists organizations in combining data and analytics for meaningful insights.
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- Adoption Rate Metrics – helps you understand how quickly organizations across industries are embracing data pipeline tools, allowing you to identify high-growth user segments and emerging regions. Usage Trends Analysis – helps you track how enterprises are leveraging data pipelines for real-time analytics, ETL modernization, and AI workloads, enabling better strategic planning and solution positioning. Technology Trends Insights – helps you uncover opportunities driven by innovations such as serverless pipelines, automation, low-code orchestration, and integration with cloud-native architectures. Investment Trends Index – helps you analyze funding patterns, enterprise spending priorities, and vendor R&D investments to understand future market direction and competitive evolution. Data Volume Growth Metrics – helps you evaluate the rising scale of structured and unstructured data workloads, enabling assessment of infrastructure demand, scalability needs, and tool adoption triggers.
