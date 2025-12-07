Ddos Protection And Mitigation Market To Hit USD 17.15 Billion By 2033, Owing To Rising Cyberattack Frequency And Advanced Threat Complexity SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market size was valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 17.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.42% over the forecast period.

As cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated, the market for DDoS protection and mitigation is expanding significantly. The need to defend these platforms from DDoS attacks has increased as businesses continue to integrate cloud-based services and grow their digital operations.







Expanding Role of Internet-Connected Devices is Driving Market Growth Globally

The need for strong DDoS prevention and mitigation solutions is growing as a result of the Internet of Things' explosive growth, which has greatly increased the attack surface for hackers. Potential DDoS assaults have more access points as more connected devices, from industrial sensors to smart home appliances, join the networked environment. Due to their frequent lack of robust security features, these devices are vulnerable to hacking and botnet attacks, which flood networks and systems with harmful traffic. As a result, companies need to use cutting-edge DDoS mitigation systems to protect their digital infrastructure and guarantee data integrity and business continuity.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size

In 2025, the large enterprises segment dominated the DDoS protection and mitigation market, accounting for approximately 65% of the revenue share. These organizations typically have complex digital infrastructures that are critical to their operations, making them prime targets for DDoS attacks, driving segment expansion globally. The SME segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.82% from 2026 to 2033 due to the growing availability of affordable, cloud-based solutions and the increasing awareness of cybersecurity risks, further empowering SMEs to adopt mitigation technologies.

By Application

In 2025, the network security segment led the DDoS protection and mitigation market, capturing around 44% of the revenue share due to the growing concerns over network downtime and service disruption. The application security segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 15.79% over 2026 to 2033 as businesses continue to move their operations and services to web-based platforms.

By Industry Vertical

In 2025, the IT and telecommunication segment led the DDoS protection and mitigation market, holding a revenue share of approximately 27% due to the driven by the essential role these industries play in global communication and connectivity. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 16.98% from 2026 to 2033. The increasing digitalization of banking services, mobile transactions, and online insurance platforms has led to a surge in cyberattacks targeting financial institutions.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the DDoS protection and mitigation market, capturing approximately 41% of the revenue share. The region's dominance is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, high levels of cybersecurity awareness, and the presence of leading DDoS protection solution providers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 16.84% over 2026-2033. The rapid digitalization of economies in countries like China, India, and Japan is driving increased adoption of DDoS protection solutions.

Key Players:



NetScout (Arbor Networks APS, Arbor Cloud)

Akamai Technologies (Kona Site Defender, Prolexic)

Radware (DefensePro, AppWall)

Huawei (AntiDDoS8000, Cloud DDoS Protection)

Fortinet (FortiDDoS, FortiWeb)

Imperva (Incapsula DDoS Protection, SecureSphere)

F5 (BIG-IP Advanced Firewall Manager, Silverline DDoS Protection)

Cloudflare (DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall)

BT (DDoS Mitigation Service, Assure DDoS Protection)

A10 Networks (Thunder TPS, Thunder ADC)

Link11 (DDoS Protection Cloud, Web DDoS Protection)

Fastly (Next-Gen WAF, DDoS Protection)

Corero (SmartWall Threat Defense System, SecureWatch Analytics)

Allot (DDoS Secure, Secure Service Gateway)

StrataCore (DDoS Protection Services, Managed Security Services)

Sucuri (Website Firewall, DDoS Protection)

StackPath (DDoS Mitigation, Web Application Firewall)

Seceon (Open Threat Management Platform, aiSIEM)

Haltdos (DDoS Mitigation Platform, Web Application Firewall)

DDoS-Guard (DDoS Protection Cloud, Application Layer Protection)

Indusface (AppTrana, Indusface WAF)

activereach (DDoS Testing, DDoS Protection Services)

Mlytics (Smart Load Balancer, DDoS Protection)

Nexusguard (DDoS Protection, Origin Protection)

RioRey (DDoS Mitigation Appliances, Behavioral Analytics) PhoenixNAP (DDoS Protected Servers, Managed DDoS Protection)

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Report Scope: