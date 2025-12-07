Antibody Discovery Market To Reach USD 17.68 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Targeted Therapies And Advancements In AI Powered Antibody Engineering SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Discovery Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Antibody Discovery Market size was valued at USD 8.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.68 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.74% over 2025-2032. The growing need for targeted therapeutics and biologics to treat chronic illnesses like cancer, infectious disorders, and autoimmune diseases is the main reason for the significant growth in the worldwide antibody discovery market.

The U.S. antibody discovery market size was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% over 2025-2032. The U.S. continues to hold the largest share in part because government and private sector support U.S. biopharma R&D spending totaled more than USD 102 billion in 2023, PhRMA found.









Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies and Innovations in Biologics Pipeline Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary factor propelling the growth of the antibody discovery market will be the need for precision medicine and targeted medicines, supported by ongoing biologic drug development. The biopharmaceutical industry is being forced to make significant investments in monoclonal antibodies and associated biologics due to the rising frequency of complicated diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, and infectious disease. According to the Evaluate Pharma report, biologics, of which antibodies are the most popular, are predicted to make up over 55% of the world's top 100 medicine sales in 2026.

High Costs, Technical Complexity, and Regulatory Barriers in Development Can Hamper Market Growth Globally

Notwithstanding its potential for expansion, the market for antibody discovery has some obstacles, such as the high expense and protracted antibody development period. The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development estimates that bringing a novel biologic medication to market typically takes 10 to 15 years and costs more than USD 2.6 billion. Particularly for bispecific and humanized antibodies, the technical intricacy of antibody selection, validation, and optimization necessitates a large investment, infrastructure, and level of skill.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Antibody Type

Monoclonal antibodies were the largest segment of the antibody discovery market in 2024, with a market share of around 68% due to their higher specificity, long half-life, and successful initial application in treating complicated diseases, like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and infectious diseases. Polyclonal antibodies are the fastest-growing segment, which is driven by their ability to bind to a variety of epitopes of a single antigen, which is useful in diagnostics, vaccines, and basic research.

By Service

Phage display was the largest segment in 2024, accounting for 47% of the global antibody discovery market due to the capacity of this technology to produce humanized, high-affinity antibodies with fast screening and selection, especially in cancer and autoimmune disease studies. Hybridoma section is the fastest growing, owing its most significant contribution to the generation of monoclonal antibodies, especially in animal models and in vaccine candidate studies.

By End-User

In 2024, the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors dominated the antibody discovery market, accounting for a 64% share due to surging R&D investment, expansion of biologics pipelines, and collaborations with CROs and academia. The research laboratories are the fastest-growing end-user segment, owing to rising government and institutional funding and custom antibody services.

Regional Insights:

The largest share of the global antibody discovery market in 2024 was estimated to be North America, due to significant investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, a strong clinical trial infrastructure, and the presence of a large number of leading market players.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the antibody discovery market globally due to a developing biotech industry, increasing healthcare spending, and a burgeoning demand for targeted therapies.

Major Companies in the Antibody Discovery Market Include:



Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Twist Bioscience

Genscript Technology Corporation

Biocytogen

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Fairjourney Biologics S.A.

Creative Biolabs

Charles River Laboratories Other Participants

Recent Developments:



In April 2025, Sanofi licensed global rights to a pair of bispecific antibody candidates (HXN‐1002, HXN‐1003) from Earendil Labs, paying USD125 million upfront and with the potential of USD1.72 billion in milestones. In April 2025, Evotec announced substantial progress in its molecular glue collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, triggering USD 75 million in performance-based and program-based milestone payments.

