IPIM Promotes Results Transformation Through“Exhibition + Inspection + Matching” Model At AIE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, December 7 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region is continuously optimising its“Exhibition-based Investment Promotion” strategy. By precisely matching high-quality international exhibition events and creating a blending model of“Exhibition + Inspection + Matching”, it aims to extend the reach of the exhibition industry's boosting effect, enhance business matching efficiency during the exhibition, and improve the efficiency of project implementation afterward, whereby assist more enterprises in achieving collaborations and carry out investments through the exhibition platform.

As an exemplary activity, the inaugural "Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo" (AIE) will be held concurrently in Macao and Zhuhai from 4 to 6 December as a "Dual-city Event", gathering about 1,000 global technology pioneers and 5,000 international buyers, showcasing an enormous scale.

Introducing“Exhibition + Inspection + Matching” to Motivate Corporate Co-operation

Seizing the development opportunities in the technology industry presented by AIE, IPIM has arranged for local enterprises to participate in the expo, utilising the matching resources provided by the event to seek partners. IPIM representatives will visit key exhibitors at AIE to promote Macao's business advantages and identify quality technology companies with potential and needs for overseas expansion, facilitating their connection with local resources to encourage early establishment in Macao. During that period, visits were made to over 350 tech companies from different regions including the Chinese mainland, Portugal, and Brazil, resulting in 45 companies expressing interest in establishing a presence in Macao, including publicly listed enterprises.

To further expand the co-operation network, IPIM, along with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, organised a delegation of Macao entrepreneurs from industries such as technology, health, exhibitions, and food and beverages to visit AIE's venue in Zhuhai. They toured the exhibition and visited Zhuhai's e-commerce industry park and large-scale innovation incubation facilities, engaging in in-depth discussions with local e-commerce and tech companies, helping Macao enterprises understand the competitive advantages brought by technological applications.

The AIE Zhuhai venue has an exhibition area of 30,000 square metres, primarily showcasing cutting-edge equipment and products in the intelligent machinery sector. It features pavilions for "Intelligent Equipment and Industrial Internet", "Intelligent Transportation and Future Mobility", and "Smart Home and Health Technology", drawing 455 quality tech enterprises to exhibit innovative products such as industrial robots, drones, intelligent connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, flying cars, smart home solutions, and health monitoring technologies.

High-Quality Events in the Technology Sector Provide New Support for Enterprises' Overseas Development and Upgrading

Some mainland technology enterprises are optimistic about the development prospects of Macao's technology industry, showing particular interest in the Macao Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park and intending to leverage Macao's China-Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) platform advantages to explore more collaborative opportunities overseas.

There are also enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries participating in AIE who completed the procedures for establishing a company in Macao, expressing that the arrangements are very convenient. They believe that Macao has multiple business advantages, including the unique role of the China-PSCs platform and policy support for co-operation with the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, which will help companies expand their businesses in the Chinese mainland.

Macao tech companies have remarked that AIE, as a large-scale exhibition focused on technology at the end of the year, covers a wide range of fields and has highly professional participants. During the event, they effectively matched with buyers from the Middle East, Russia, Thailand, and other regions, with results meeting expectations. Representatives from enterprises visiting the Macao and Zhuhai exhibition halls believe that the differentiated showcases in two venues of cutting-edge information and products from leading global companies, along with the matching meetings and inspection activities, provide crucial support for Macao enterprises to expand business opportunities and upgrade.

