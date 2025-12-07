Paresh Rawal Slams Anupama Chopra For Calling Dhurandhar 'Exhausting & Relentless'

Paresh Rawal's fast taking across the Internet after he rebutted Anupama Chopra's scathing review of his recent release, Dhurandhar. Chopra described the film as "exhausting and relentless," and the statement quickly made the rounds, prompting mixed reactions among film buffs. But with that fiery response by Rawal, Dhurandhar's name truly exploded across social media.

Paresh Rawal Slams Anupama Chopra Over Dhurandhar Reaction

It was just a matter of time after the review went online till Paresh Rawal took to the same platform and fired a bold volley:“Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?” With a tone exuding sarcasm and discontent, the remark seemed to put forward the actor's displeasure toward what he perceived as harsh and derogatory treatment. The comment rapidly picked up speed, with many judges weighing in on the appropriateness of his words.

Anupama Chopra shared her disappointed review of the film Dhurandhar stating, ''exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller propelled by charismatic, murderous men, too much testosterone, shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives.''

Debate Between Followers & Critics Has Started

What started was an emotional war. Fans of Paresh Rawal have commended him for standing against what they call "perennial negativism" from critics, claiming Dhurandhar deserved accolades for its performances and intensity in narrative style. Others, however, questioned the need for personal attacks and defended Chopra's right to have her opinion.

Anupama Chopra, however, maintains her neutrality as the tempest gathers strength. She did not go in for a counterblast at Paresh Rawal and did not respond to his jab; her review still stands, and she carried on with her other film reviews, sending out signals that this matter was never on her agenda for aggravation.

A Clash Reflecting Industry Tensions

It throws light upon long-standing contention between filmmakers' actors and critics-debate wherein constructive criticism ceases and undue harshness begins. With Dhurandhar yet very much in the fray for praise and condemnation, this Paresh Rawal-Anupama Chopra clash has amplified the film's visibility ensuring that its conversation shall not cease soon.