Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Galwan War Memorial To Honour 20 Soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the "Galwan War Memorial" on Sunday, paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley clash. "The bravery of our soldiers is an inspiration for all of us," he said during the ceremony held at the Leh Army Base.

A Symbol of National Gratitude

Highlighting the significance of the memorial, Major General Arindam Saha, GOC, 3rd Infantry Division, said, "This Galwan War Memorial, built at an altitude of 14,500 feet, is the highest memorial of its kind and stands as a powerful symbol of national gratitude." He further added, "This is a solemn tribute to our 20 brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020. On the last Army Day, the Defence Minister had announced the construction of this memorial. Building such a structure at 14,500 feet is no ordinary task, but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed it within a limited timeframe."

Major General Saha emphasised that the memorial reflects India's unwavering commitment to honouring its fallen heroes. "This is also a message to the world that India remembers and respects its martyrs," he said.

BRO Projects Unveiled

The inauguration was part of 125 BRO projects unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. These include 28 roads, 93 bridges and 4 strategic projects across seven states, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, and two Union Territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In his address, the Defence Minister stated, "Today our soldiers stand strong in difficult terrains because they have access to roads, real-time communication systems, satellite support, surveillance networks, and logistics connectivity. Every minute, every second of a soldier deployed on the border is extremely important. Therefore, connectivity should not be viewed merely as networks, optical fibre, drones, and radar, but as the backbone of national security."

