Mohanlal Joins Prithviraj Sukumaran's Two-Part Crime Drama 'Khalifa'

Supertstar Mohanlal has joined the cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Khalifa', which will be released in two instalments in theatres. Director Vysakh will be directing this crime drama. Mohanlal is set to play the role of Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali in the film.

Khalifa will arrive in theatres in two instalments, with the first part aiming for a release at Onam 2026. Part I is titled 'Khalifa: The Intro', while the next part is titled 'Khalifa: His Reign'. The movie is produced by Jinu v Abhraham and Suraj Kumar under the banner of Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

On their Instagram handle, Jiinu Abraham Innovation shared a poster of Khalifa introducing Mohanlal's character in the film. They wrote, "Mohanlal is Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali! Meet the legend in Part 1. Know his bloody history in Part 2. Khalifa Part 1 - In cinemas Onam 2026. Vengeance will be written in GOLD...But before GOLD. There was BLOOD!"

Glimpse Video and Character Details

The makers have shared a glimpse video of the film. In the video titled "Glimpse", Sukumaran was seen driving a luxury car and fighting goons. He was introduced as an elite criminal who had never been caught by the police or the past governments of India. The actor's character name is 'Aamir Ali' in the film. In the end, Sukumaran was seen smoking a cigarette after hitting a man in a bus.

Technical Crew

The music of the film is composed by Jake Bejoy and edited by Chaman Chakko. (ANI)

