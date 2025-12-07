Rajnath Singh: Strong Border Connectivity Led To Operation Sindoor Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attributed the success of Operation Sindoor against nine Pakistani terror outfits to the strong connectivity in border areas. The Indian army launched Operation Sindoor in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Kashmir. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects in Leh, he said that the Indian armed forces showed patience along with valour and did only what was required, even though it "could have done a lot".

"When our armed forces conducted Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attacks carried out in Pahalgam, we saw what they did to the terrorists. Though we could have done a lot, our forces showed not just valour, but patience as well and did only as much as was needed. Such a huge operation could take place because our connectivity was strong and the border area connectivity brought historic success to Operation Sindoor," Singh said.

Commitment to Border Area Development

He further stressed the Centre's commitment to the holistic development of border areas, saying that the constant effort of the government is to strengthen communication and connectivity in the border areas, including Ladakh.

The Defence Minister asserted that the government and organisations like BRO are working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of border areas. "Our constant effort has always been that, including Ladakh, all border areas, our communication and connectivity with them should become even stronger. If I give another example in front of you, then just recently, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, I inaugurated a 200-kilowatt Green hydrogen-based Microgrid power plant in Ladakh, which will be very beneficial not only for this region but also for the surrounding regions," said Rajnath Singh.

"We are working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of our border areas. Our government, our armed forces, and organisations like BRO stand with you, firmly connected to your hearts. We just need to keep strengthening this bond, so that our relationship is not affected by any external element," he added.

BRO's Role in National Development

Lauding the BRO for their efforts, Singh stated that the speed and efficiency with which the BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas has provided a significant boost to national development.

He said, "In the past few years, the speed and efficiency with which BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas has also provided a significant boost to national development. Through indigenous solutions, by successfully completing complex projects, BRO has today emerged as a synonym for 'Communication' and 'Connectivity'."

Defence Minister underlined that communication and connectivity are not mere technical tools but essential pillars of societal and civilisational growth. (ANI)

