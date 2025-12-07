403
Potential Mass Deportation Looms for Ukrainians in Israel
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Ukrainian migrants in Israel could face deportation as early as next month due to prolonged governmental delays in renewing their legal status, a media outlet reported on Thursday.
The temporary protection extended to 25,000 Ukrainians since the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict requires annual renewal, yet their current permits are set to expire at the end of December.
Israel has not consistently been welcoming toward many Ukrainian migrants, particularly those who do not qualify under the Law of Return.
Non-Jewish Ukrainians frequently received only temporary status, encountered strict entry regulations, and were often denied long-term residency or social assistance, leaving them in legal and economic uncertainty, according to reports from Israeli media.
With no acting interior minister in place, responsibility for the matter has shifted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although a final decision has not yet been made, the media outlet wrote.
The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority has stated that the situation is under review and that an announcement will be forthcoming, the outlet added.
Meanwhile, support for Ukrainian migrants in the European Union is also becoming strained, as several member states reduce aid programs due to financial pressures.
Eurostat reports that the number of military-aged Ukrainian men entering the bloc has recently risen after Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky eased travel restrictions for those aged 18-22.
This continued outflow of men eligible for military service has further intensified Ukraine’s already severe manpower shortages.
