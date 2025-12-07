Sunflower Protein Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published report, “Sunflower Protein Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 53.45 million in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 103.74 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.77%.

The global sunflower protein market is driven by the growing shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly food ingredients, coupled with rising demand for non-GMO and chemical-free proteins. The increasing consumer preference for natural, nutrient-dense, and allergen-free proteins supports their adoption. Moreover, opportunities exist in product diversification for nutritional supplements, functional beverages, and pet nutrition, as well as strategic collaborations between food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers to create innovative protein-based formulations.

However, the limited solubility and functionality of sunflower protein remain key restraints in its widespread adoption. Unlike soy or pea protein, sunflower protein often faces challenges in blending smoothly into beverages and dairy alternatives due to its lower water solubility and foaming capacity. This can affect texture, taste, and stability in final products. Moreover, its natural flavor profile sometimes requires masking during formulation.

Type Insights: Textured segment dominates the market with a share of over 25%, driven by its fibrous structure and meat-like texture ideal for plant-based formulations.

Application Insights: Meat analogues represent the fastest-growing application segment, expanding at a CAGR of 8.23%.

Sales Channel Insights: Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the sales channel with a market share exceeding 30%. Their extensive shelf space, diverse product visibility, and promotional advantages have supported the rising retail demand. Regional Insights: Europe's sunflower protein market is dominant with a market share of over 35%, supported by strong consumer demand for sustainable and plant-based ingredients.

June 2025 - Nature's Bakery has launched a new Hearty Bars line in Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. These soft-baked snacks deliver 9 g of plant-based protein from fava beans and sunflowers, include whole grains and fruit, and are vegan and nut-free.

By TypeIsolatedConcentrateHydrolyzedTexturedFlourBy ApplicationSports NutritionFunctional FoodsDairy AlternativesMeat AnaloguesBeveragesBy Sales ChannelOnline SalesSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty Retail StoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report