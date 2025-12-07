Meat Substitutes Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published report, “Meat Substitutes Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 22.53 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.18%.

Market Dynamics

The global meat substitutes market is driven by increasing awareness of climate change and the high carbon footprint of livestock farming. Advancements in cellular agriculture and precision fermentation are creating new growth avenues. Expanding availability in quick-service restaurants and online retail platforms is enhancing accessibility. Moreover, government initiatives promoting sustainable protein sources and supportive labeling regulations are encouraging consumer acceptance, strengthening the market's long-term expansion potential.

However, high production costs remain a significant restraint in the global meat substitutes market, limiting affordability and large-scale adoption. The manufacturing process for plant-based and cultured meats involves advanced technologies, specialized ingredients, and rigorous quality control, all of which increase overall expenses. Moreover, sourcing high-quality protein isolates and ensuring desirable texture and flavor further drive up costs.

Market Highlights



Source Insights: Mycoprotein stands as the fastest-growing source segment, advancing at a CAGR of 13.47%. Rising consumer preference for naturally derived proteins and reduced environmental impact is accelerating its uptake.

Product Type Insights: Burgers and patties dominate the product type segment, holding over 30% market share due to their broad familiarity and strong representation in fast-food menus.

Distribution Channel Insights: Food service channels represent the fastest-growing segment, progressing at a CAGR of 13.12%. The surge is driven by QSRs, cafés, and canteens introducing plant-based menu options in response to evolving preferences. Regional Insights: The Asia-Pacific meat substitutes market is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 13.84%, driven by rising urbanization, population growth, and changing dietary preferences toward plant-forward eating.

Competitive Players

Beyond MeatImpossible FoodsQuorn FoodsMaple Leaf FoodsMorningStar FarmsThe Vegetarian ButcherAmy's KitchenTofurkyv2foodGoodDotTyson FoodsUnileverConagra BrandsGarden Protein InternationalLightlife FoodsNext MeatsNisshin OilliO GroupDuPont Nutrition & BiosciencesMGP IngredientsGreen Rebel Foods Recent Developments

Recent Development



September 2025 - Eat Just, the company behind Just Egg, is launching“Just Meat,” a realistic plant-based chicken that mimics taste and texture. The product debut is scheduled for selected H-E-B stores in Texas this summer, with nationwide expansion planned later.

March 2025 - Marsapet and Calysta have launched MicroBell, the first complete dog food made with FeedKind Pet, a fermented, land-free, non-animal protein. The vegan, grain- and gluten-free kibble uses sweet potatoes, peas, and potatoes, offering a nutrient-rich, allergy-sensitive formula. February 2025 - UK retailer Pets at Home has launched“Chick Bites,” dog treats made with lab-grown chicken, in what the retailer claims is a world first. Produced by Meatly from cells taken from a single chicken egg, the treats are nutritionally equivalent to real chicken.

Segmentation

By SourcePlant-Based ProteinMycoproteinSoy-BasedOthersBy Product TypeBurgers/PattiesStrips & NuggetsSausagesGroundOthersBy Distribution ChannelFood Service ChannelsRetail ChannelsSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresOnline Retail ChannelsOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report