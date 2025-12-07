Shunt Reactor Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report, “Shunt Reactor Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 6.70 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35%.
Market Dynamics
The global Shunt Reactor Market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of power transmission and distribution networks, increasing grid modernization initiatives, and rising global electricity demand. Utilities worldwide are prioritizing technologies that enhance voltage stability and reduce transmission losses, positioning shunt reactors as a critical asset in maintaining efficient grid operation. As nations scale up clean energy adoption, shunt reactors are increasingly deployed to ensure grid reliability and efficient long-distance power transfer.
However, the market faces challenges related to high installation costs, long procurement cycles, and the technical complexities associated with upgrading aging infrastructure. Regulatory delays and land-acquisition hurdles, particularly for large substations and high-voltage transmission projects, may also restrict deployment timelines.
Despite these constraints, several opportunities continue to strengthen market prospects. Advancements in smart grid technologies, digital monitoring systems, and compact, energy-efficient reactor designs are opening new pathways for innovation. Moreover, the growing shift toward ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission and intercontinental power links increases the need for advanced reactive power management solutions.
Key Highlights
By Product Type: According to Straits Research, the Oil-immersed shunt reactors segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 62%.
By Voltage Level: The Above-400 kV installations segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 8.0%.
By Utilities: The End-User category dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 55%.
By Installation: The Offshore and submarine cable applications segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Regional Insights: Asia Pacific dominates with over 36.4% share, due to rapid electrification, large-scale renewable build-outs, and extensive transmission network expansion.
Siemens Energy Hitachi Energy GE Vernova (Grid Solutions) Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Mitsubishi Electric Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems TBEA Co., Ltd. XD Group (XD Electric) BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CG Power) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Schneider Electric (Transmission & Distribution) ABB Fuji Electric NARI Technology (China) Jiangsu Huapeng SPX NKT Eaton (grid products and services) EnerSys Recent Developments
May 2025 - GE Vernova secured a large order to supply over 70 units of 765 kV transformers and shunt reactors to POWERGRID in India.
By Product Type (2026-2034) Oil-immersed shunt reactors Air-core shunt reactors Dry-type shunt reactors By Voltage Level (2026-2034) Below 69 kV 69–132 kV 133–230 kV 231–400 kV Above 400 kV By End-User (2026-2034) Utilities (Transmission & Distribution) Renewable generation (wind, solar, offshore) Industrial and mining Rail and metro systems By Installation (2026-2034) Outdoor substation installations Indoor/substation module installations Offshore and submarine cable applications By Region (2026-2034) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America Want to see full report on
Shunt Reactor Market Full Report
