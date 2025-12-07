12 Little-Known Scholarships That Could Save You Thousands

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

College tuition is terrifying. Students drown in loans before they graduate. We assume scholarships are only for athletes or geniuses. That is a costly myth.

Money is available for niche interests. Donors fund scholarships for strange reasons. You just need to know where to look. Niche awards have less competition. Here are twelve little-known scholarships that could fund your degree.

The Left-Handed Scholarship

Frederick and Mary F. Beckley funded this. It is for students at Juniata College. If you are a southpaw, you qualify. It celebrates your unique trait. Being left-handed is rare. This scholarship rewards that rarity. Check if your prospective school has similar niche funds. ask the financial aid office directly.

Tall Clubs International

Are you vertically gifted? Women over 5'10” and men over 6'2′′ can apply. Tall Clubs International offers multiple awards. Being tall finally pays off. You have to write an essay. Usually, it is about being tall. It is a fun community to join. Height has its privileges.

The Duck Calling Contest

This is real. The Chick and Sophie Major Memorial Duck Calling Contest awards money. High school seniors compete in Stuttgart, Arkansas. The first prize is significant. You need a specific skill here. Practice your quack. It proves that any hobby can be monetized. It is one of the most unique contests out there.

Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship

Do you have a survival plan? Unigo offers this fun scholarship. You write an essay about surviving a zombie attack. Creativity is your only limit. It is open to students 14 and older. No GPA requirement exists. It rewards imagination and humor. Have fun with your application.

The Vegetarian Resource Group

Do you promote a meat-free lifestyle? This group awards high school seniors. You must demonstrate compassion and advocacy. It supports plant-based living. Show your history of promoting vegetarianism. It isn't just about what you eat. It is about your impact on the community. Passion for the cause wins.

Create-A-Greeting-Card

The Gallery Collection runs this contest. You design a greeting card art. The winner gets a $10,000 scholarship. Plus, your school gets money. You don't need to be Picasso. A great photo or design works. It is open to high school and college students. Visual creativity is rewarded.

Doodle for Google

This is a massive competition. Students redesign the Google logo. The theme changes every year. The national winner gets huge college money. Your art is displayed on Google. It requires artistic talent and concept. Start working on your portfolio. It is a prestigious win.

The Grocery Bag Design

Earth Island Institute runs this. It focuses on environmental awareness. You design a reusable bag logo. It combines art with ecology. This is great for graphic designers. It promotes sustainability. Use your talent to send a message. Help the planet and your wallet.

Coffee Lovers Scholarship

Do you love a good brew? Some organizations fund coffee-related essays. You write about your love for coffee. It is simple and relatable. Check listing sites for current sponsors. Often, coffee brands run these. Express your caffeine addiction eloquently. It is a low-stress application.

The Knitting Scholarship

Make it With Wool offers awards. You must knit or weave a garment. It promotes the use of wool. Crafters can earn serious cash. You present your garment to judges. It tests your technical skill. If you knit, this is perfect. Turn your hobby into tuition.

Community Service Specifics

Many local clubs offer money. The Lions Club or Rotary Club have funds. Often, no one applies for them. Competition is incredibly low. Ask your local chapter. Show your volunteer history. Local money is the easiest to get. Be active in your town.

Start Digging Today

You don't need a 4.0 GPA. You need curiosity and persistence. Treat scholarship hunting like a job. Apply for the weird ones. Small awards add up quickly. Five $1,000 scholarships equal a semester of tuition. Use your unique traits to your advantage. Free money is waiting for you.

