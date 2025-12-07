Extra, Extra, Extra: 10 Ways To Get Hired As An Extra In Movies And Television

MENAFN - Beating Broke) Ever dreamed of seeing yourself on screen? It might not have to stay a dream. Getting hired as an extra, also known as background talent, is one of the easiest ways to break into the entertainment world. It doesn't require acting experience, an agent, or an expensive headshot. All you need is availability, professionalism, and persistence to score a role. Here are ten practical ways to start landing background roles in movies and television.

1. Sign Up With Reputable Casting Websites

Most extras get hired through online casting databases. You'll want to familiarize yourself with popular casting sites if you want a role. Sites like Casting Networks, Backstage, and Central Casting let you create a free or low-cost profile. You'll want to upload recent photos, list your location, and note any unique skills or wardrobe types, like business suits or uniforms. If you want to stand out, keep your account active and respond quickly to casting calls. The more flexible your schedule, the more likely you'll get booked.

2. Register With Local Film Commissions

Every state has a film office that tracks productions hiring local talent. Visit your state's film commission website and sign up for notifications. Many post open background casting calls directly, especially for indie films and commercials. Checking weekly ensures you don't miss limited one-day shoots that need last-minute extras.

3. Attend Open Casting Calls in Your City

Studios and casting agencies regularly host open calls for background talent, especially in major hubs like Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. The Georgia Film Office, for example, lists dozens of productions every month. Make sure to make the right impression if you go to an open call. Dress neatly, bring a simple headshot, and follow directions carefully. You'll often be photographed, measured for wardrobe, and added to an extras database for future roles.

4. Join Facebook and Instagram Casting Groups

Social media is one of the fastest ways to find extra work. You'll have to do some digging to find relevant groups to join. Search Facebook for groups like“Casting Calls [Your City]” or“Extras Needed – Film and TV.” Casting assistants often post same-day or short-term gigs there. Always verify the legitimacy. You don't want to get caught up in a scam. Real casting posts never ask for fees or personal information beyond your name, photo, and contact details. Comment promptly with your availability and wardrobe sizes to stand out.

5. Keep Your Wardrobe Versatile

If you have a unique personal style, you may have to buy some more neutral pieces. Extras who own“generic” wardrobe items get called more often. Think business attire, neutral casual clothes, or basic formal wear. Productions love when extras can show up camera-ready without costume rentals. Keep a few clean, wrinkle-free outfits on standby in your car or closet. The more roles your look fits, the more you'll work.

6. Be Reliable and On Time

Your reputation can make or break your extras career. The movie industry is very close-knit. Casting teams talk, and reliability is gold. Always arrive early, follow directions, and avoid leaving the set early unless instructed. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) even tracks repeat background performers for potential union eligibility. Being professional keeps you on call lists for future projects. Remember, no selfies with actors and no spoilers online. Actions like this could jeopardize your career.

7. Take Advantage of Non-Union Projects

If you're new, start with non-union or student films. They're easier to book and help you learn on-set etiquette without pressure. Once you gain experience, you can join SAG-AFTRA for access to higher-paying productions. Keep records of your projects as proof of experience. You'll want to record titles, shoot dates, and crew contacts. This simple log helps you qualify for union membership when ready.

8. Network With Crew Members

Every time you are cast, you have an opportunity to network. Extras who build friendly relationships with assistant directors, wardrobe staff, and production assistants often get recurring roles. Be respectful and low-maintenance, but express interest in future work. Crew referrals carry weight because they prove you're dependable and pleasant. Small talk during breaks can turn one gig into steady part-time income.

9. Stay Flexible With Your Schedule

Many background roles are filled last-minute, even sometimes the night before a shoot. Keep your phone charged and check casting sites daily. Productions love extras who can show up on short notice, especially for crowd scenes or reshoots. Flexibility is your secret advantage in this competitive side hustle.

10. Treat Every Set Like an Opportunity

Even if your role is small, your professionalism is noticed. Every shoot is a chance to network, learn, and observe how film production really works. Extras who stay humble and cooperative often move into featured or speaking parts over time. Every big name started somewhere. The more you hustle, the farther you'll go.

Lights, Camera, Opportunity

Being an extra is about gaining experience, finding community, and being curious. You'll see how movies are made, earn a steady side income, and maybe even catch yourself on screen. The key is persistence: show up, stay professional, and keep your name visible in casting circles. Who knows? Your next text from a casting director might say,“You're booked!”

Have you ever appeared as an extra or thought about trying it? Share your best tips or favorite behind-the-scenes moment in the comments below.