Gas Turbine MRO Market Size To Grow USD 20.67 Billion By 2033, Rising At 3.4% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

Gas Turbine MRO Market growth is driven by rising power generation demand, aging turbine fleets, focus on efficiency, and increased maintenance needs in aviation and industrial sectors. The Gas Turbine MRO Market Size was valued at USD 15.30 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.67 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period 2025-2033. Growing Need for Efficient and Reliable Power Generation Augment Market Growth Globally The increasing global population is closely related to the rising need for energy. Consequently, the market for MRO for gas turbines is booming. Despite a weakening economy and rising energy prices, the International Energy Agency projects that global energy consumption would increase by 1.3% in 2023. Gas turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul services are now required as a result of this demand. An essential part of power generation, gas turbines need routine maintenance to function successfully and efficiently. The requirement for gas turbine MRO services will only grow as the demand for electricity keeps rising.



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.82 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 20.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.4% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Technology (Heavy Duty, Aero-derivative, and Light Industrial)

. By End-user (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aviation, Power Utilities, and Others)





Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

Heavy-duty turbines dominate due to their widespread use in large power plants, resulting in strong demand for major overhauls and part refurbishment. Aero-derivative turbines are seeing rising adoption in oil & gas and distributed power applications, driving the need for faster, mobility-focused maintenance solutions.

By End-User

Power utilities remain the largest segment, driven by the need to maintain aging turbine fleets and ensure stable electricity supply. Oil & gas companies demand frequent MRO services due to heavy turbine usage in upstream and midstream operations.

Regional Insights:

The U.S. is the main contributor to North America's dominance in the gas turbine MRO business. favorable government policies, a highly qualified labor, and an advanced technical infrastructure. With many businesses specializing in this area, the gas turbine maintenance and repair (MRO) sector is particularly strong in the U.S. Additionally, the country's favorable business environment and regulatory framework have created a conducive atmosphere for the growth of the gas turbine MRO market. Furthermore, North America's strategic location and well-developed transportation infrastructure make it an ideal hub for the gas turbine MRO industry.

Due to the region's growing gas turbine installations and rising energy consumption, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the gas turbine maintenance and repair market during the forecast period. Maintaining, repairing, and overhauling gas turbines is essential to their longevity and effectiveness. Gas turbines that are dependable and efficient are becoming more and more necessary as the Asia Pacific region's energy consumption rises due to the growing population of rising nations, such as India.

Recent News:



In April of 2024, Baker Hughes, a leading energy technology company, announced that it had been awarded a lucrative order to be booked in the first quarter of the same year. The order was granted by Black & Veatch, a subcontractor to the JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries consortium, and it was for the delivery of two LM9000-driven compressor trains. These compressor trains were to be used for the PETRONAS nearshore liquefied natural gas facility in Sabah, Malaysia. Mitsubishi Power, a power solution brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has been making waves in the global gas turbine market. According to McCoy Power Reports data, the company captured the top market share by megawatts in 2022, with a global gas turbine market share of 33%. Additionally, Mitsubishi Power has secured an impressive 49% market share in the Advanced Class gas turbine market, thanks to the success of its latest model JAC (J-Series Air-Cooled) gas turbines.

