Ilham Aliyev Received Delegation From Kyrgyzstan

AZERBAIJAN, December 7 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, on December 7.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Baku will host a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, describing its rich agenda as a sign of close mutual engagement between the two countries.

Emphasizing that bilateral relations have been developing rapidly in recent years, the head of state highlighted the role of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening cooperation.

Pointing out Kyrgyzstan's support for the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur, President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed gratitude to President Sadyr Zhaparov and the Kyrgyz people for the construction of the Khidirli village secondary school named after Aykol Manas in the Aghdam district.

The head of state described the sending of 200 yaks to Azerbaijan's liberated territories as a gift from the President of Kyrgyzstan as a manifestation of the friendly relations.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled the opening of a monument to the outstanding Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, as well as the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park and the School-Gymnasium Complex No. 20 named after Heydar Aliyev in Bishkek.

Touching on investment projects, the President highlighted the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan for the construction of a hotel on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

Stating that the political interaction agenda is broad, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund, established by the decision of the two heads of state, has already begun financing initial projects, with several others in the financing stage. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the Fund's capital and that additional contributions will be made if the number of projects increases.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Kyrgyzstan was among the first countries to support Azerbaijan's participation in the Central Asia cooperation format, describing this as an embodiment of the fraternal nature of bilateral relations.

The head of state also emphasized that Azerbaijan is a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, expressing gratitude to Kyrgyzstan and other countries for this, and stressed that the initiative will strengthen ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, ensure uninterrupted and stable cargo transportation in both directions, and further reinforce fraternal ties between peoples.

On behalf of the delegation, Bakyt Torobaev expressed gratitude for the reception and conveyed the greetings of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Sadyr Zhaparov.

The Deputy Chairman noted that bilateral relations, based on shared historical roots and centuries-old friendship, have reached the highest level of strategic partnership thanks to the political will of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

He highlighted the importance of direct air links between Baku and Bishkek, emphasizing the significance of increasing the number of flights in the future.

Bakyt Torobaev added that they eagerly anticipate the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting also covered prospects for cooperation in energy, transport, mutual investments, humanitarian affairs, education, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest.

