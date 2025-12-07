403
Turkish Airlines, South African Airways Reveal Codeshare Partnership
(MENAFN) Türkiye's national airline, Turkish Airlines, revealed on Friday that it has formalized a codeshare arrangement with South African Airways, the national airline of South Africa.
The collaboration will cover joint flights that are scheduled to commence on March 1, 2026.
The signing took place at a formal ceremony in Geneva, where Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines, and John Lamola, CEO of South African Airways, officially endorsed the agreement, according to a statement issued by Turkish Airlines.
Bolat emphasized that as the flag carriers of their respective countries, the airlines are providing passengers with "the opportunity to benefit from more comprehensive travel options."
He also noted that he expects the partnership to extend beyond commercial interests and "bring significant gains to the deep-rooted cultural and tourism relations between the countries."
Lamola described the deal as "a strategic step toward expanding reliable and competitive air travel for their passengers."
He praised Turkish Airlines as "a well-regarded global carrier" and highlighted that this alliance demonstrates both airlines’ commitment to enhancing connectivity between Africa and Türkiye while also fostering tourism, trade, and sustainable economic growth.
The codeshare agreement, set to begin on March 1, 2026, is intended to strengthen commercial collaboration between the two airlines and provide "more travel alternatives to the passengers of both airlines."
As part of the partnership, South African Airways will codeshare on routes including Johannesburg-Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius.
Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines will codeshare on routes connecting Istanbul with Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.
