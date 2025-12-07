403
TRT Condemns EBU Over Israel’s Eurovision Participation
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s state broadcaster TRT has strongly criticized the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) following the confirmation of Israel’s involvement in the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest, a decision that has provoked widespread outrage throughout Europe.
During a session in Geneva, the EBU endorsed revised contest regulations, despite objections from several members, including Türkiye, who requested a secret ballot, TRT reported in a statement on Friday.
Although the new rules were ratified, the EBU decided that Israel’s participation would not require a separate vote, effectively securing Israel’s entry into the competition.
Mustafa Saritas, Director of International Relations at TRT, denounced the decision, stating that Israel has been engaged in “a systematic genocide” against Palestinian civilians.
He emphasized that allowing Israel’s broadcaster KAN to compete is “neither appropriate nor compatible with Eurovision’s values.”
“Like everyone in this hall, we at TRT have witnessed a decades-long persecution and a genocide unfolding before the world’s eyes,” Saritas declared.
He added, “Since the so-called ceasefire began, dozens of children have been killed and aid still cannot reach Gaza safely. More than 270 journalists have been killed by Israel. Our stance is clear: allowing KAN to participate is neither appropriate nor compatible with the values of this contest.”
