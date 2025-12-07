403
Syrians mark first anniversary of fall of Baath regime
(MENAFN) Syrians are celebrating the first anniversary of the fall of the 61-year Baath regime with renewed hope that their country is moving toward freedom and security, according to reports.
Residents of Damascus described the hardships under the ousted Assad government as over, expressing confidence that the new administration will guide Syria toward improvements in freedom, the economy, and public safety. The government formed after Bashar al-Assad’s removal has implemented measures to restore essential services, including electricity and civil servant salaries, while enacting decisions directly affecting citizens’ daily lives.
A presidential decree in June raised civil servant wages from 250,000 Syrian pounds (around $15 at the time) to 750,000 Syrian pounds (about $65). Meanwhile, repair and maintenance work on the country’s power grid, heavily damaged during 14 years of bombardment, has increased production capacity, supported by natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan with assistance from Türkiye.
Under the previous regime, electricity was available only a few hours per day. New measures extended this to 8–10 hours daily, with major cities such as Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus receiving uninterrupted 24-hour electricity on a trial basis for the first time in 15 years. Additionally, notorious prisons, including Sednaya, Mezzeh military prison, and Khatib, were permanently closed.
Reflecting on the changes, residents expressed optimism, with one noting, “Syria moving towards becoming a much better place.”
