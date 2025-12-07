Shocking Study: Scientists Find Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' In Everyday Cereals

Scientists have issued an urgent warning about the presence of“forever chemicals” in everyday breakfast cereals. A recent study has uncovered concerning levels of harmful substances in many cereal products available across Europe.

The research was conducted by the environmental organization Pesticide Action Network (PAN) Europe and found that TFA, a man-made chemical, is commonly detected in various food items. TFA is a by-product of certain pesticides used on crops like wheat and maize, which are common in many popular cereals and baked goods.

PFAS Health Risks

TFA is part of a larger group of industrial chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), often called“forever chemicals.” These substances do not break down in the environment or in the human body and can stay for decades. Research has connected PFAS exposure to a range of health issues, including fertility problems, hormone imbalances, high cholesterol, and several types of cancer.

Although the study specifically looked at TFA, its findings have reinforced the growing concern about PFAS chemicals in general.

Europe-wide Testing

Testing across 16 European countries, including Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Spain, and others, revealed that 66 cereal-based products were examined. These included:

. Breakfast cereals

. Wholemeal and white bread

. Pasta

. Croissants and pastries

. Flour and breadcrumbs

. Biscuits

High Contamination Levels

The results were alarming: over 80% of the products (54 out of 66) contained detectable levels of TFA. On average, the concentration was 78.9 micrograms per kilogram of food. Some countries had particularly high levels, with breakfast cereals in Ireland showing the highest concentration, at 360 μg/kg. This is over 100 times higher than the levels found in local tap water, which is already a known source of PFAS exposure.

Other highly contaminated products included:

. Wholemeal bread from Belgium (340 μg/kg)

. Wheat flour from Germany (310 μg/kg)

. French baguettes (210 μg/kg)

. Swiss dark rye bread (200 μg/kg)

. French croissants (180 μg/kg)

. Dutch pepernoten gingerbread treats (130 μg/kg)

A few products did not show measurable levels of TFA, such as Bulgarian chocolate wafers, Hungarian rye bread, and some ladyfinger biscuits, but these were rare exceptions.

Widespread Food Impact

The study also found that wheat-based products had significantly higher TFA levels compared to those made from other grains like rice, rye, or oats. Two possible reasons were suggested:

1. Wheat crops may be treated with more pesticides that release TFA.

2. Wheat plants may absorb and retain TFA more easily due to differences in their biology.

This means that wheat-based foods, especially breakfast cereals, breads, and pastas, are likely major sources of human exposure.

TFA Health Effects

TFA is known to be a persistent and corrosive acid. Although it has not been specifically tested for cancer-causing properties, it has several harmful effects. These include interfering with reproductive health and fertility, affecting unborn babies, reducing sperm quality, disrupting the thyroid and liver, weakening the immune system, and causing airway irritation.

Since diet is now believed to be a primary source of PFAS exposure, alongside drinking water, the presence of TFA in food is particularly concerning. Angeliki Lysimachou, of PAN Europe, called for an urgent ban on pesticides that produce TFA, especially since children and pregnant women are at higher risk.

Call for Action

While the study focused on products sold in the EU, experts believe similar issues are likely present in the UK and much of the Western world due to shared supply chains. This is not the first warning about PFAS; earlier reports have found elevated TFA in European wines and widespread PFAS in tap water. The latest findings highlight food, particularly wheat-based items, as a major, under-recognized source of exposure.

The report calls for stronger government action, prioritizing protection for vulnerable groups, and a ban on PFAS-based pesticides and industrial processes that produce TFA

Without decisive action, contamination is expected to worsen, as“forever chemicals” do not break down naturally. As more studies emerge, scientists are growing increasingly worried about the long-term health impacts of PFAS. Governments must act swiftly, and consumers should be aware that the cereal in their kitchen may contain more than just grains and sugar.