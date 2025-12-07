403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Backs Peace Accord Signed Between Rwanda, DR Congo
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) have finalized a peace deal that US President Donald Trump described as an “historic” conclusion to three decades of armed hostilities in eastern Congo.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame formally endorsed the Washington Accord for Peace and Prosperity during a ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, previously known as the US Institute of Peace, on Thursday.
Their foreign ministers had initially signed the agreement in June following several months of mediation led by the US, the African Union, and Qatar.
Trump highlighted that the signing marked the first occasion to be held in the “spectacular building.”
He remarked, “It’s a great honor… very importantly, we’re settling a war that’s been going on for decades with millions and millions of people killed.”
The US leader also noted that the former adversaries, who had “spent a lot of time killing each other,” will now “spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage” of the US “economically like every other country does.”
Rwanda’s president commended Trump for adopting an “even-handed” strategy to achieve peace.
Tensions between Rwanda and DR Congo have persisted for decades, fueled by a rebel conflict in eastern Congo that intensified this year.
Kinshasa has frequently accused Kigali of supporting the M23 rebel faction, allegations which the Rwandan authorities have consistently rejected.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame formally endorsed the Washington Accord for Peace and Prosperity during a ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, previously known as the US Institute of Peace, on Thursday.
Their foreign ministers had initially signed the agreement in June following several months of mediation led by the US, the African Union, and Qatar.
Trump highlighted that the signing marked the first occasion to be held in the “spectacular building.”
He remarked, “It’s a great honor… very importantly, we’re settling a war that’s been going on for decades with millions and millions of people killed.”
The US leader also noted that the former adversaries, who had “spent a lot of time killing each other,” will now “spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage” of the US “economically like every other country does.”
Rwanda’s president commended Trump for adopting an “even-handed” strategy to achieve peace.
Tensions between Rwanda and DR Congo have persisted for decades, fueled by a rebel conflict in eastern Congo that intensified this year.
Kinshasa has frequently accused Kigali of supporting the M23 rebel faction, allegations which the Rwandan authorities have consistently rejected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment