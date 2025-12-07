403
stc announces its support towards the innovation and startup ecosystem in Kuwait by sponsoring Nexus 2025 - Kuwait's Tech & Innovation Summit
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 06 December 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its sponsorship, for the second year in a row, of the ‘Nexus Technology & Startup Summit 2025’, a leading regional platform for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The summit was held under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of State for Communication Affairs, Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar, and attended by CEO of stc, Eng. Muataz Aldharrab and other members of the executive management at the Company. The sponsorship comes under stc’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility program, with a focus on supporting local entrepreneurs and start-ups, as well as empowering the younger generation.
Held from December 4th to the 6th at The Arena Kuwait in 360 Mall, the summit gathered over 60 leading companies, startups and experts to showcase cutting-edge technologies, exchange insights, and explore emerging trends shaping the digital economy. Designed as an immersive platform for learning and engagement, the summit featured an integrated program that includes an interactive exhibition, startup challenge, investor networking lounge, and expert-led conferences and workshops covering key themes such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and the future of digital innovation.
As a platinum sponsor, stc and its subsidiaries hosted a series of interactive workshops at its booth covering various technological concepts and innovations. The Company also announced the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading companies and applications, demonstrating its continued commitment to building strong partnerships that support business growth and digital enablement. Additionally, stc participated in a panel discussion titled “Telco – Innovation, Startups & Partnerships”, during which stc representatives shared perspectives on the telecom sector’s evolving role and its contribution to fostering innovation.
solutions by stc, the specialized business arm of Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, showcased a lineup of advanced business technologies, including solutions such as Modar Cloud Managed Network, WiFi 7 technology, vehicle monitoring systems, and Push-to-Talk services. These solutions reflect the Company’s broader efforts to support organizations in their digital transformation journeys while supporting the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035. The booth also highlighted exclusive Nexus offers for businesses, as well as special offers for members of stc’s ‘weyak’ initiative.
As part of its engagement at the Summit, stc hosted a series of live podcast sessions throughout the event featuring discussions with industry specialists, innovators, and thought leaders. These sessions aimed to disucss key topics such as digital transformation, emerging technologies, and the future of the innovation ecosystem.
stc emphasized that its participation in the Nexus Technology & Startup Summit 2025 reflects its strategic commitment to enabling digital transformation and empowering the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. With today’s rapidly evolving digital world, new technologies and solutions are being introduced to the market on a daily basis. stc highlighted the importance of supporting essential platforms that educate the community and bring together industry experts to share their insights and valuable contributions to the public. Additionally, the Company highlighted its advocacy role in supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kuwait, as well as platforms that aim to educate the younger generation.
In line with its ongoing commitment to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kuwait, stc has developed a diverse suite of products and services tailored to meet the needs of this expanding segment, both directly and through its subsidiaries. The Company has participated in and sponsored multiple platforms that help startups and small businesses enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Through various value-adding initiatives and targeted forms of support, stc continues to create opportunities for business owners to grow and thrive, building on its strategic commitment to empowering the younger generation and strengthening Kuwait’s startup ecosystem.
