Uganda Reports Death Of Man From DRC Due To Ebola, Affirms Situation Under Control

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kampala: The Uganda Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the recording of a fatality from Ebola involving a man arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Ministry affirmed that the epidemiological situation remains [under control] amid stringent precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease within the country and border areas.

The patient had been transferred to a hospital in the capital three days before his death, the ministry said in a statement, noting that postmortem laboratory tests conducted on Friday confirmed infection with the Ebola virus, following the announcement by neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo of a new outbreak of the disease.

Health officials confirmed that the case was imported from outside the country, explaining that Uganda has not recorded any local infections with the virus so far.

The ministry added that all contacts of the patient had been [placed under quarantine], including one relative classified as a high-risk contact, while the body of the deceased was returned to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The statement further noted that rapid response teams continue to monitor virus-related cases, while strengthening epidemiological surveillance systems and contact tracing as part of a national plan aimed at containing any potential outbreak in its early stages.