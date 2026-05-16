Gamba Osaka Beat Al Nassr To Clinch ACL Two Trophy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Deniz Hummet's strike secured Gamba Osaka a stunning 1-0 win over Al Nassr Club in the final of the AFC Champions League (ACL) Two 2025/26 at the King Saud University Stadium Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr just could not find a way past Gamba's defence as the Japanese side tasted continental glory for the first time since lifting the AFC Champions League trophy in 2008.



Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the 2026 AFC Champions League Two final football match between Al-Nassr and Gamba Osaka at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Gamba Osaka's players pose with the trophy after winning the 2026 AFC Champions League Two final football match between Al-Nassr and Gamba Osaka at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Defeat meant heartbreak for Al Nassr, who were determined to be the first side from Saudi Arabia to win the AFC Champions League Two.

Not surprisingly, Al Nassr settled the quicker and after some early tentative forays, had their first opportunity in the eighth minute with Sadio Mane laying the ball for Abdulrahman Ghareeb but the midfielder's shot lacked sting and was easily saved by Gamba custodian Rui Araki.

Al Nassr continued to dictate terms with Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez both making attempts but the 18-year-old Araki was equal to their efforts.

It was then the turn of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mane to miss in quick succession, much to the dismay of their fans.

That turned into disbelief in the 30th minute when Gamba took the lead with their first attempt, Hummet turning nicely to latch on to Issam Jebali's pass before sending his shot into the bottom right corner. The goal galvanised Al Nassr into action but wayward finishing meant Gamba went into the break with their noses in front.

The onus was on Al Nassr to find their way back but despite laying siege on the Gamba goalmouth, the Saudi Pro League side failed to create clear opportunities in the opening minutes.

Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus sent on Kingsley Coman and Salem Al Najdi in an attempt to inject more attacking threat and Mane had their first chance of the second half in the 72nd minute with an effort from just outside the box but Araki made a comfortable safe.

Ronaldo had a clear sight on goal in the 86th minute but - not for the first time on the night - Gamba defended well with Genta Miura on this occasion sticking his foot out to deflect the ball out for a corner.