PM Modi Holds Official Bilateral Talks With Netherlands Counterpart Rob Jetten

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held official talks with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten, at the latter's official residence (Catshuis) in The Hague, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two Prime Ministers held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship, the MEA statement added.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between the two countries, the leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

They also agreed to adopt an ambitious Roadmap for Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, emerging and critical technologies, maritime sector, renewable energy and education, the MEA statement said.

Taking note of expanding business, investment, technology and innovation partnerships, the leaders of the two countries noted that opportunities presented by the Indian growth story offer promising business prospects to Dutch companies, the statement added.

Both PM Modi and his Dutch counterpart Jetten noted with satisfaction the progress in bilateral cooperation driven by continuous high-level exchanges.

Underscoring the significance of cooperation in WAH (Water, Agriculture and Health), they agreed to further intensify the Strategic Partnership on Water through collaboration on large-scale water projects.

"The Prime Ministers of the two countries also welcomed the expanding cooperation across key sectors, including healthcare research, digital health, agriculture, and food safety," the MEA statement said.

During the talks, the two leaders attached importance to expanding the trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

Acknowledging the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, they called for its early signing and implementation.

They also affirmed that India-Netherlands cooperation in critical minerals will support resilient supply chains, the MEA statement added.

The two leaders also called for greater collaboration in emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors.

They also encouraged holding of hackathon involving the youths of the two countries.

Committing to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, the leaders of the two countries highlighted the importance of cooperation in green hydrogen, biofuels, green shipping and maritime logistics to ensure a sustainable future, the MEA statement noted.

Both Prime Ministers expressed support for the new initiatives undertaken to strengthen mobility partnership and cooperation in higher education. In this regard, they took special note of the agreement concluded between Nalanda University and Groningen University.

Highlighting the strong cultural relations between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands government for facilitating the return of the 11th-century Chola plates. In this regard, the two leaders also welcomed the collaboration between Leiden University Library and the Archaeological Survey of India, which will help advance knowledge of these historic artefacts.

Following the official talks, 14 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were concluded in the fields of technology, green energy, trade, mobility, WAH, education and culture.

A Joint statement as well as the Roadmap on Strategic Partnership were adopted on the occasion of PM Modi's visit to The Hague.

Prime Minister Modi invited his Netherlands counterpart Jetten to visit India which he accepted.

India and the Netherlands enjoy a strong bilateral relationship grounded in shared democratic values and multi-faceted cooperation across diverse sectors.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in this partnership, the MEA statement noted.