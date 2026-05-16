PM Modi, Dutch Counterpart Jetten Discuss Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Urge For End Of West Asia Conflict

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Modi on Saturday decided to further elevate the bilateral relationship with the Netherlands to a "Strategic Partnership", the Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten said that in current times of international uncertainty, it is important that the Netherlands can rely on like-minded and valued allies such as India.

"Both India and the Netherlands attach great importance to democracy, good governance and a world order based on rules and justice. My discussion with Prime Minister @narendramodi this evening included the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has resulted in high energy prices. As in the Netherlands, the impact on India has been severe too. So it's vital that this conflict be brought to an end and that a lasting solution be found. We also spoke about the case regarding the abduction of Insiya to India by her father," Prime Minister Jetten said in a post on social media platform X.

"My conversations with Prime Minister Rob Jetten were extensive and covered a wide range of topics. One of them was defence and security. I spoke about the possibility of drawing up an action plan for the defence industry as quickly as possible. We can also collaborate in sectors such as space travel, maritime systems, and maritime security," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Economic cooperation is a key pillar of the friendship between India and the Netherlands. The free trade agreement between India and the EU offers endless opportunities. There is enormous scope for collaboration in the areas of fintech, critical minerals, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and AI. We also discussed ways to enhance cultural cooperation and cooperation in the field of education," PM Modi wrote in another X post.

"The friendship between India and the Netherlands is in full bloom. This is also underscored by the visit of Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to the Netherlands. It is a bond that is furthermore being elevated to an even higher level by our agreement to establish a Strategic Partnership with each other. This partnership is already bearing fruit. This weekend, our countries will sign multiple letters of intent, including in the areas of defence cooperation, the development of important new technologies and innovations, healthcare, and water management. ASML and Tata Electronics have also jointly signed a declaration that marks an important step toward closer collaboration in the field of semiconductors. This builds on top of the major, historic trade agreement that India and the EU concluded earlier this year. In short, we are making enormous strides forward in our cooperation, and that is truly a win-win situation," PM Jetten said in another X post.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi in a post on X thanked his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Rob Jetten. I am pleased to be here in the Netherlands with the aim of further strengthening our bilateral cooperation. Over the past ten years, the partnership between India and the Netherlands has made incredible progress. And now it is time to contribute even more to that, so that the people of both our countries can benefit from it," PM Modi said in the X post.

"Welcome to the Netherlands, Prime Minister @narendramodi," the Dutch PM replied to PM Modi through this X post.

Earlier on Saturday, "Premier Rob Jetten and I participated in the CEO roundtable conference on economic ties in The Hague. The CEOs discussed their investments in India across various sectors. In my speech, I highlighted India's reform trajectory and the emphasis on future-oriented sectors. I invited companies to expand their investments in India and collaborate with our talented youth," PM Modi added.

"Strengthening collaboration in futuristic sectors! Prime Minister Rob Jetten and I were witnesses to the signing of the MoU between Tata and ASML for the further development of the ecosystem for semiconductor production in India. ASML will support the establishment and scaling up of Tata Electronics' future semiconductor factory in Dholera, Gujarat. The progress India is making in the world of semiconductors offers enormous opportunities for the youth of our country. This is the sector where we will increasingly invest energy in the coming time," the Indian Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held official talks with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten, at the latter's official residence (Catshuis) in The Hague, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two Prime Ministers held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship, the MEA statement added.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between the two countries, the leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

They also agreed to adopt an ambitious Roadmap for Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, emerging and critical technologies, maritime sector, renewable energy and education, the MEA statement said.

Taking note of expanding business, investment, technology and innovation partnerships, the leaders of the two countries noted that opportunities presented by the Indian growth story offer promising business prospects to Dutch companies, the statement added.

Both PM Modi and his Dutch counterpart Jetten noted with satisfaction the progress in bilateral cooperation driven by continuous high-level exchanges.

Underscoring the significance of cooperation in WAH (Water, Agriculture and Health), they agreed to further intensify the Strategic Partnership on Water through collaboration on large-scale water projects.

"The Prime Ministers of the two countries also welcomed the expanding cooperation across key sectors, including healthcare research, digital health, agriculture, and food safety," the MEA statement said.

During the talks, the two leaders attached importance to expanding the trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

Acknowledging the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, they called for its early signing and implementation.

They also affirmed that India-Netherlands cooperation in critical minerals will support resilient supply chains, the MEA statement added.

The two leaders also called for greater collaboration in emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors.

They also encouraged holding of hackathon involving the youths of the two countries.

Committing to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, the leaders of the two countries highlighted the importance of cooperation in green hydrogen, biofuels, green shipping and maritime logistics to ensure a sustainable future, the MEA statement noted.

Both Prime Ministers expressed support for the new initiatives undertaken to strengthen mobility partnership and cooperation in higher education. In this regard, they took special note of the agreement concluded between Nalanda University and Groningen University.

Highlighting the strong cultural relations between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands government for facilitating the return of the 11th-century Chola plates. In this regard, the two leaders also welcomed the collaboration between Leiden University Library and the Archaeological Survey of India, which will help advance knowledge of these historic artefacts.

Following the official talks, 14 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were concluded in the fields of technology, green energy, trade, mobility, WAH, education and culture.

A Joint statement as well as the Roadmap on Strategic Partnership were adopted on the occasion of PM Modi's visit to The Hague.

Prime Minister Modi invited his Netherlands counterpart Jetten to visit India which he accepted.

India and the Netherlands enjoy a strong bilateral relationship grounded in shared democratic values and multi-faceted cooperation across diverse sectors.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in this partnership, the MEA statement noted.