Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Tracks Every Shahed Drone That Flies Through Belarusian Airspace, Says Brovdi

Ukraine Tracks Every Shahed Drone That Flies Through Belarusian Airspace, Says Brovdi


2026-05-16 07:15:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert“Madyar” Brovdi stated this on Facebook.

“We are tracking every single Shahed drone that, using Belarusian air corridors, is heading toward Ukraine,” Brovdi noted.

According to him, self-proclaimed President Aleksandr Lukashenko cannot constantly“lie to his intimidated people about 'neutrality.'”

Read also: This week, Ukrainian weapons strike targets 1,000 kilometers deep inside Russia, says Zelensky

“The track is as follows: a corridor for killers = complicity = accountability,” Brovdi emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will reinforce the Chernihiv-Kyiv secto amid Russia's attempts to more actively draw Belarus into the war.

Image: screenshot

MENAFN16052026000193011044ID1111125889



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search