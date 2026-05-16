Ukraine Tracks Every Shahed Drone That Flies Through Belarusian Airspace, Says Brovdi
“We are tracking every single Shahed drone that, using Belarusian air corridors, is heading toward Ukraine,” Brovdi noted.
According to him, self-proclaimed President Aleksandr Lukashenko cannot constantly“lie to his intimidated people about 'neutrality.'”Read also: This week, Ukrainian weapons strike targets 1,000 kilometers deep inside Russia, says Zelensky
“The track is as follows: a corridor for killers = complicity = accountability,” Brovdi emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will reinforce the Chernihiv-Kyiv secto amid Russia's attempts to more actively draw Belarus into the war.
Image: screenshot
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