Indian Railways To Fill Over 1.43 Lakh Vacancies Via Annual Calendar

Indian Railways Announces Major Recruitment Drive

The recruitment against 1,43,086 vacancies of non-gazetted personnel has been taken up on Indian Railways as per the Annual Calendar 2024 and 2025. From January to December 2024, ten Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) for 92,116 vacancies were notified for filling up posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Sub-Inspectors, Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF), Junior Engineers (JEs)/Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)/Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Paramedical Categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate), Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate), Ministerial & Isolated Categories and Level-1 categories such as Assistants, Track Maintainers and Pointsman.

Recruitment Process Update

The first stage/single-stage computer-based tests (CBTs) for 59,678 posts have been completed. The 2nd stage CBTs for the posts of ALP, JE/DMS/CMA and Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate & Undergraduate) have also been completed. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the post of ALP and Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) and the Computer-Based Skill Test for the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate-level) and Ministerial & Isolated Categories have also been completed.

CBT for 32,438 vacancies for level -1 categories commenced on November 27 in 140 cities in 15 languages.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 4,208 vacancies of Constable (RPF) was completed on December 6.

Panels for more than 34,000 candidates for various posts, including the posts of Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Categories, Sub-Inspectors (RPF) and Assistant Loco Pilots, have been finalised. The majority of them are in safety categories.

Future Recruitment and System Improvements

Plans for 2025

In addition, as per the Annual Calendar for the year 2025, nine Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) for 50,970 vacancies have also been issued.

Transparent Examination Process

The RRB examinations are quite technical in nature, entailing large-scale mobilisation of men and resources and training of manpower. The railway overcame all these challenges and successfully conducted the recruitment in a transparent manner, following all laid-down guidelines. No instance of paper leakage or similar malpractice has occurred during the entire process.

Benefits of the New Annual Calendar

Further, as a system improvement, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a system of publishing the annual calendar from 2024 for recruitment to various categories of Group 'C' posts. The introduction of the annual calendar is benefiting the aspirants in the following manner: *More opportunities for candidates *Opportunities for those becoming eligible every year *Certainty of exams *Faster Recruitment process, Training and Appointments

This information was provided by the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

