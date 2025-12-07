Safari To Open Seventh Hypermarket At Ezdan Mall, Gharafa On Dec 10

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket, which has been scripting a remarkable success story in Qatar for the past two decades, will open its newest outlet at Ezdan Mall in Gharafa on December 10.

The Safari Group, which launched its first Safari Hypermarket on Salwa Road on May 5, 2005, is an organisation that was born and nurtured in Qatar itself. Unlike several large retailers that entered Qatar only after becoming major companies abroad, Safari stands apart by introducing unique promotions and activities from the very beginning rather than imitating others.

With the objective of delivering quality products to customers through its own marketing approach while maintaining reasonable profits margins, Safari has steadily grown into a trusted retail brand.

Safari launched its reward schemes through the“visit and Win” promotion, giving away one kilogram of gold without any purchase requirement.

Whenever a new outlet is opened, Safari continues this tradition by offering every visitor a chance to win without making a purchase. Over the years, Safari has conducted numerous promotions in which winners received a variety of prizes, including cars and rewards starting from hundred thousand riyals, a practice that continues even today.

Safari Group Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Zainul Abideen stated at a press conference that the company is extremely happy to extend its services to more people through this new outlet.

Safari Group Chairman Hamad Dhafer Al Ahbabi; General Manager Surendra Nath; Regional Director Operations and Planning Biju Kasim; and Assistant General Manager Public Relations Tamer El Said were also present at the press conference.

At the opening of the Safari Hypermarket on Salwa Road in 2005, Safari awarded one kilogram of gold through a raffle draw without any purchase requirement. Since then, Safari has earned a permanent place in people's hearts by awarding several cars and luxury vehicles, gold prizes, cash rewards, home appliances, gadgets and many other gifts. In 2010, Safari created retail history by awarding one million Qatari riyals as the first prize through a raffle draw.

Every year, Safari introduces massive prize schemes for customers through its Buy and Win promotions, offering rewards such as one million Qatari riyals, 30 cars and 10 kilograms of gold in various formats. Over the past 20 years,

The 10, 20, 30 Promotion was a campaign introduced by Safari in Qatar's retail sector that offered all essential items under a single promotion at extremely low prices without compromising on quality. Even today, this promotion remains highly beneficial to the public, as branded products are made available repeatedly throughout the year.

All festivals and special occasions are celebrated by Safari along with its customers. By standing close to its shoppers, Safari celebrates Eid, Christmas, New Year, Onam, Pongal, Qatar National Day and Qatar Sports Day with them without any barriers of nationality, language, or other differences.

This is the first time Safari is opening an outlet inside another shopping mall. Ezdan Mall in Gharafa, spread across 35,000 square metres, is among the largest malls in Qatar and provides parking facilities for more than 2,000 vehicles, including basement parking.

The mall also features a spacious food court, prayer hall, money exchange, jewellery outlets, exclusive fashion stores, Fun Ville kids' playing zone, international coffee shops and several branded outlets. The addition of Safari Hypermarket offering top quality products at minimal cost - will serve as an added highlight of Ezdan Mall.

On the same day as the inauguration of Safari Hypermarket, the ninth branch of Safari Mobile Shop and the eighth branch of Europe Travels will also be inaugurated at Ezdan Mall, Gharaffa. Having earned a place in people's minds by offering customers their preferred brands and models of mobile phones and other accessories at huge discounts, Safari Mobile Shop is presenting massive offers and price reductions on the opening day. In addition, Europe Travels, which provides travel services including tour packages, visas, ticketing, and more, will also begin operations at Ezdan Mall along with Safari Hypermarket.

The inauguration of this outlet has been planned on a grand scale with a wide range of events and promotions.

As part of the new outlet's inauguration, Safari has arranged two mega raffle draw promotions. Under the 'Visit and Win' promotion, anyone who visits Safari Hypermarket at Ezdan Mall will receive a coupon without making any purchase, and two Tesla Model Y cars will be awarded through the raffle draw.

This is the first time in Qatar that two Tesla vehicles are being given away through a mega raffle draw in which anyone can receive a free coupon without a purchase. The first draw will be held on January 8, 2026 and the second draw on February 19, 2026 at Safari Hypermarket in Ezdan Mall.

In addition, Safari's latest mega promotion, offering thirty Bestune cars, will also begin. For every purchase of QR50 from any Safari outlet, customers will receive an e-raffle coupon, through which 30 Bestune cars will be awarded. Four Bestune cars will be given away in each draw, and five in the final draw. This Shop and Win promotion will be available across all Safari outlets. The first draw will take place on January 5, 2026, and the final draw on September 13, 2026.

This new Safari outlet promises to deliver a fresh experience to customers. A wide range of categories has been designed to meet all the needs of a family under one roof. Along with fresh food and groceries, premium-quality fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, all types of spices, daily freshly prepared meals and a bakery and hot food section offering international flavours will be available. non-food categories including cosmetics, ready-made garments, electronics and IT products, toys, stationery, and household items will also be offered with excellent collections at attractive prices. Self-checkout counters and a dining area near the bakery and hot food section have also been arranged.

Without compromising on quality, Safari continuously strives to maintain the lowest prices compared to other hypermarkets. Along with affordability and quality, excellent customer service is one of Safari's key strengths. Efficient billing systems and well-trained staff who are always ready to assist make shopping at Safari easier and more enjoyable.

The opening of this new outlet at Ezdan Mall in Gharafa marks a significant milestone in Safari's growth. With the official inauguration on December 10, Safari Hypermarket assures customers in Gharafa, Umm Salal Mohammed and nearby areas of an outstanding shopping experience.