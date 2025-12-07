403
Israel commits tens of assaults against Palestinian journalists
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 57 violations and assaults against journalists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza during November, according to reports from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS).
The syndicate described the incidents as part of a “continued systematic escalation aimed at preventing media crews from carrying out their professional duties.” A monthly report by the organization’s Committee on Press Freedoms noted that the violations “comprised dangerous patterns directly targeting journalistic work and endangering journalists' lives.”
Two journalists in Tulkarem and Gaza were reportedly wounded by live ammunition and plastic bullets while covering events on the ground. The report highlighted that illegal settlers were responsible for many of the most severe assaults in various West Bank areas, conducting 22 attacks that included blocking coverage, chasing journalists, hitting them with sticks, throwing stones, and brandishing weapons.
Additional documented incidents included 16 cases of detention and obstruction of media work, six physical assaults, four instances of equipment confiscation and forced deletion of materials, and two occurrences of weapons being pointed directly at journalists. Two vehicles were also damaged or confiscated, alongside one journalist’s arrest, a home raid, and a journalist being summoned to court.
Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the PJS Press Freedoms Committee, said the numbers “reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists,” urging the international community to increase pressure on Israel to halt daily attacks and ensure protection for journalists.
