UEFA Fines Ukrainian Football Association Over Anti-Russia Banner
(MENAFN) The European football governing body, UEFA, has imposed a fine on the Ukrainian football organization following an incident in which fans displayed an anti-Russian banner at a stadium, according to a recent report.
The UEFA Match Delegate stated that during a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff match against Iceland in Wroclaw, Poland, Ukrainian supporters “displayed a banner with the words ‘Russia is a terrorist state’ written on it.”
In a ruling made in April 2024 but publicized by Ukrainian media on Saturday, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) fined the national football association €15,000 ($16,200) for “transmitting a provocative message not fit for a sports event.”
The disciplinary committee highlighted that Ukraine had faced penalties for similar behavior over the past two years.
UEFA emphasized in its decision that political statements are prohibited at football matches “irrespective of the geopolitical situation.”
Following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, FIFA and UEFA barred Russia from all competitions.
The governing bodies have since faced criticism for alleged double standards, particularly regarding their decision not to suspend Israel after UN investigators accused the country of committing genocide in Gaza.
