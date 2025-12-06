403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Greenlights Law to Overhaul Military Service System
(MENAFN) Germany's legislature greenlit sweeping military reforms Friday, imposing compulsory health assessments on young males while maintaining volunteer-based enlistment.
Lawmakers delivered a 323-272 verdict, recording one abstention, to advance the military service overhaul. The measure targets force expansion to between 255,000 and 270,000 active Bundeswehr personnel by 2035.
The revamped framework compels all 18-year-old males born Jan. 1, 2008, or later to submit questionnaires detailing their qualifications, physical condition, and service readiness. Men face mandatory responses and medical examinations, though female participation stays optional.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius declared to parliament the legislation represents "a decisive step" for Germany's defense capabilities. "The service should initially be voluntary, but it's also clear: if that isn't enough, we won't be able to avoid partial conscription. This country, this democracy, deserves it," he said.
The bill requires ratification from the Bundesrat, Germany's upper legislative chamber, before month's end. If approved, implementation launches Jan. 1, 2026.
The policy shift confronts severe staffing deficits plaguing Germany's military apparatus, currently operating with roughly 184,000 active soldiers. Fulfilling NATO obligations demands Bundeswehr expansion to approximately 270,000 active troops by 2035—necessitating around 20,000 fresh recruits annually, according to the Defense Ministry.
Germany eliminated compulsory military duty in 2011, transitioning to an all-volunteer professional military structure.
Lawmakers delivered a 323-272 verdict, recording one abstention, to advance the military service overhaul. The measure targets force expansion to between 255,000 and 270,000 active Bundeswehr personnel by 2035.
The revamped framework compels all 18-year-old males born Jan. 1, 2008, or later to submit questionnaires detailing their qualifications, physical condition, and service readiness. Men face mandatory responses and medical examinations, though female participation stays optional.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius declared to parliament the legislation represents "a decisive step" for Germany's defense capabilities. "The service should initially be voluntary, but it's also clear: if that isn't enough, we won't be able to avoid partial conscription. This country, this democracy, deserves it," he said.
The bill requires ratification from the Bundesrat, Germany's upper legislative chamber, before month's end. If approved, implementation launches Jan. 1, 2026.
The policy shift confronts severe staffing deficits plaguing Germany's military apparatus, currently operating with roughly 184,000 active soldiers. Fulfilling NATO obligations demands Bundeswehr expansion to approximately 270,000 active troops by 2035—necessitating around 20,000 fresh recruits annually, according to the Defense Ministry.
Germany eliminated compulsory military duty in 2011, transitioning to an all-volunteer professional military structure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment