MP: Dindori Residents' Dependence On Wells Ends With Tap Connections

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Dec 6 (IANS) Bondar, a calm and serene village located 40 kms from Dindori, a tribal district in Madhya Pradesh, struggled for basic amenities for years including clean drinking water, until the Jal Jeevan Mission reached the hamlet recently and provided tap water connection to every household.

The village, home to about 300 families, lived under difficult circumstances and with limited resources.

For drinking water, they relied on wells and hand pumps, while during the summer season they would face acute shortage, forcing the villagers to travel long distances to fetch water.

Their miseries came to an end after Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship of the Modi government knocked on their doors and ensured potable water to every house.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the PHE department and Gram Panchayat have installed a water tank, motor, and pipeline connections. Today, all the homes have domestic tap connections, ensuring clean drinking water to their homes.

A couple of women, sharing their daily travails recalled how they spent 2-3 hours daily to fetch water from long distances, however, the Jal Jeevan Mission brought a sea-change in their lives.

A local woman told IANS, "Now that the tap system has been installed, it is very convenient. Earlier, water did not come through the taps, which caused a lot of difficulties. We used to spend half an hour to an hour fetching a single container of water, which was very troublesome.”

Another local said, "Since the Jal Jeevan Mission started, we have been getting water in our village. Earlier, there were problems with water, but now many people are receiving clean and good-quality water regularly."

The scheme not only brought dignity to peoples' lives but also instilled a sense of self-reliance in them. The village panchayat has also been entrusted with funds to ensure steady functioning of the scheme.

Dindori Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoriya, sharing her experience of village transformation, said that the scheme had an impactful change in people's lives, safeguarding their health and mitigating health hazard to their lives.

“More than 400 tap water schemes were approved for Dindori district, out of which 212 have been completed. A 100,000-liter tank has been built in Bondar village and tap connections have been provided to approximately 300 homes,” she stated.

She also informed that they have more than 50 more projects on their hands, with a December deadline.