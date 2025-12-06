Bitget Unveils Getagent AI Upgrade For Smarter Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Key Highlights:



GetAgent AI boosts speed and accuracy, giving traders clearer insights with fewer steps.

Upgrade expands daily query limits, offering deeper research tools across all membership tiers. New AI Trading Camp shows real-time strategy performance, strengthening decision-making skill

Bitget declared a big GetAgent AI upgrade which is meant to widen availability of high-tech automated research tools. The platform positioned this update as a response to rising demand for real-time guidance in a fast-moving market that often shapes global crypto news. The new system now adjusts its concise answers based on each request, which helps traders gain clearer insights with fewer steps.

The upgrade offers faster processing and improved intention recognition. Simple questions will be presented with brief summaries to the user and more complex ones will be automatically transferred to research mode, which will provide a more detailed breakdown. This framework introduces a greater degree of accuracy when interpreting the market and serves traders, who rely on regular updates on crypto market news.

The GetAgent AI upgrade provides additional access daily to all levels of membership. The entry-level users can now get 20 queries per day and 10 research tasks. Plus members will have 100 queries and 50 research tasks, and Ultra members will have unlimited access. This growth opens up more structured analysis tools, which Bitget believes is necessary as an increasing number of global users use crypto news to guide their trading choices.

The new interface is easier to navigate and allows users to switch between chat, research and position preview with reduced clicks. This aims to minimize user friction, and establish paths that are easier to understand between analysis and execution This aligns with larger improvements in the platform Universal Exchange ecosystem.

Bitget also launched an AI Trading Camp as part of the upgrade. The camp allows traders to observe live strategy performance through intelligent based agents. These agents demonstrate different trading approaches and show how models respond to shifting markets shaped by global crypto market news. The exchange said these tools aim to improve understanding of risk signals and structured decision-making.

According to the company, the GetAgent AI update marks an important step toward deeper intelligence system integration in trading workflows. The company stated that real-time intelligence will guide analysis and execution more closely than before. The platform also emphasized the use of intelligence system trading avatars and improved analysis tools in its wider strategy.

Bitget is still growing its services to serve a wide range of users. It has a multi-chain connectivity ecosystem, tokenized assets, and fast research capabilities. These features are utilized by many users tracking changes across crypto news particularly at the time of increased volatility.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.