Thousands of households in Gaza undergo starvation, diseases
(MENAFN) The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) reported on Friday that over 57,000 households in the Gaza Strip are now led by women, many of whom are struggling under extreme conditions caused by overcrowding, hunger, and disease.
"Most families still live in overcrowded shelters where hunger and disease threaten daily," UNFPA Representative in Palestine Nestor Owomuhangi said during a virtual briefing, reflecting on his visits to hospitals, women’s safe spaces, youth centers, and displacement camps throughout Gaza.
Highlighting the scale of the challenge, he noted that "more than 57,000 households in Gaza are now headed by women" and emphasized that "many of them are deeply vulnerable, with no income to support their children."
Owomuhangi also pointed out that weather is exacerbating the crisis, saying, "winter rains and flooding are adding a new layer to suffering."
With long lines for basic necessities such as food and water, he described the drastic shift in expectations for residents: "People no longer ask for homes, education, or proper food. They ask for a tent, a small heater, or a light. Their expectations have collapsed – as devastating as any destroyed building."
Addressing the health crisis, he stated that Gaza’s medical system remains "shattered," with only about one-third of facilities partially operational, and all facing severe staff shortages, overwhelming demand, and shortages of essential supplies. He added, "Gaza’s health system is still standing only because its workers refuse to abandon it."
Owomuhangi stressed the urgent need to rebuild medical facilities, provide essential equipment, and ensure a consistent supply of medicines and vital supplies. Reflecting on the resilience of young people in the region, he said, "The trauma faced by Gaza’s youth will shape this generation. Yet their determination struck me."
