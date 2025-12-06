Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Real Estate Market Hits New Record

2025-12-06 03:27:00
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s property market achieved a historic milestone this year, selling approximately 2.87 million properties between January and November, according to statistics from the country’s Land Registry and Cadaster General Directorate (TKGM).

The nationwide number of real estate transactions grew by 7.6% compared to the previous year, the figures revealed. These transactions encompassed "homes, land, fields, workplaces, and commercial properties."

The former record for the first 11 months of a year was 2.82 million properties sold in January–November 2022.

Data indicated that property sales in Türkiye rose in January, February, April, May, June, July, August, and September year-on-year, while they declined in March, October, and November.

Breaking down the monthly figures, the Turkish real estate market sold 238,938 properties in January, 232,756 in February, 222,934 in March, 237,829 in April, 263,643 in May, 218,282 in June, 284,852 in July, 290,564 in August, 300,687 in September, and 310,457 in October.

In November, sales totaled 273,295, marking an 8.6% increase compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that land registry offices across Türkiye handled a total of 18.4 million transactions between January and November.

