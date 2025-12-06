Operators, Manufacturers Align Behind Amra City, Citing Big Demand For Smart Infrastructure

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) – The Kingdom's major telecommunications and industrial companies said the planned Amra City project will be a cornerstone of the country's digital and economic modernization efforts, calling it a national undertaking that will require advanced infrastructure and broad private-sector coordination.Telecom operators told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Amra City – designed to house between one million and 1.5 million residents – cannot be built without a fully integrated communications system from its first day of operation, given the project's emphasis on sustainable transport, high-efficiency resource management, and smart-city technologies.Orange Jordan said the size and design of the new city require high-speed connectivity, modern data centers, cybersecurity solutions, smart-city systems, and digital platforms to manage energy and water resources.The company noted that its long-term investments – exceeding JD1.7 billion in digital infrastructure since 2000 – position it to support a project of this scale. Orange added that its 5G network now covers 65 percent of the population and that it has connected more than 1.3 million homes with fiber, in addition to offering satellite internet for remote areas.Orange said Amra City's green-energy vision aligns with its own efforts to expand solar power across its sites, improve energy efficiency, and reduce emissions in line with the Orange Group's target of net-zero emissions by 2040.Zain Jordan described Amra as a strategic national project consistent with the country's modernization agenda.It said the city's sustainability and innovation goals will create major investment opportunities, particularly in the ICT sector, and underscored that digital infrastructure will be the backbone of the city's development.Zain added that it intends to remain an active partner in projects of national importance, building on more than 30 years of contributing to Jordan's telecom infrastructure.Umniah, part of the Beyon Group, said the project reflects Jordan's commitment to adopting smart-city concepts and strengthening the digital economy.The company noted that Jordanian telecom operators have the technical and operational experience needed to support large-scale projects and provide integrated digital solutions as the city develops.Industry sees major economic impactSeparately, the industrial sector said Amra City will act as an integrated economic platform that could stimulate growth across construction, manufacturing, and advanced technologies.Fathi Al-Jaghbir, president of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, told Petra that the project is viewed as a strategic step toward establishing modern, sustainably managed urban centers.He said Amra City will create substantial demand for building materials – particularly in construction industries such as cement and steel – helping factories expand production, increase utilization rates, and boost employment.Jordan's construction-materials sector has annual production capacity of more than JD1.7 billion, with about 82 percent of output sold in the local market, according to Al-Jaghbir. He added that the sector can easily scale up production while maintaining self-sufficiency in key materials.He said the project will also benefit related industries including stone, ceramics, gypsum, aluminum, cables, pipes, paints, insulation materials, chemical products, and smart-building systems.Advanced industries such as renewable-energy technology and green construction solutions are expected to play a larger role as the city develops, he added.Al-Jaghbir said the project aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, which identifies industry as a main driver of growth and job creation. He urged factories to prepare for future demand by upgrading production lines, enhancing product quality, and ensuring compliance with national standards.He called on authorities to give priority to locally manufactured products in project tenders, facilitate financing for factory upgrades, and strengthen oversight of imported materials. Improving workforce training, he added, will be essential to meeting the project's technical requirements.Jordan's construction-materials sector accounts for 2.2 percent of GDP, provides a value added of 43.8 percent, and employs more than 15,000 workers across 2,203 facilities with JD269 million in registered capital, according to chamber figures.