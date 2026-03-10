In Chernihiv, Former Court Secretary Mocking Burials Of Fallen Soldiers Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Suspilne. Chernihiv reported this.

It was noted that the traitor was exposed by SSU employees in May 2025, following the distribution of the scandalous video from the Yatsevo Cemetery.

In the video, the woman cynically called the burial site of the soldiers“the most fun” in the city and expressed joy at the increase in the number of graves, saying:“There are more and more blue and yellow rags. So everything will be fine...” She ended her speech with open calls to support the occupiers and her belief in“Russia's victory.”

The author of the video turned out to be the secretary of the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv, who is currently 42 years old.

She sent this video and other messages to her friends living in Russia.

The woman admitted her guilt but did not agree with the verdict.“I said a lot, but not enough for 10 years,” she commented on the court's decision.

Photo: Suspilne. Chernihiv

According to media reports, the convicted woman's name is Nataliia Chornobai.

As reported, she is registered on Facebook under the nickname“Natasha Chernova” and also has a page on Vkontakte, where she reposts anti-Ukrainian posts.

Since 2019, she has worked as a court clerk and previously as a judge's assistant. She submitted documents to the High Council of Justice to participate in the selection process for the position of judge. The court itself says that they knew nothing about this and did not notice any anti-Ukrainian sentiments on her part.

