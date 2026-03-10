Turkish President Hold Telephone Conversation With His Iranian Counterpart
During the meeting, the Turkish President stated the need to open the doors to diplomacy and that Türkiye is making efforts to achieve this goal.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye suffers negative consequences from conflicts in which it is not involved, that violation of our airspace can under no circumstances be justified, and that Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against it.
During the phone call, the Iranian president stated that the missiles were not fired by Iran and that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment