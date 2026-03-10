Urban Warfare: How Kupiansk Is Being Liberated From Russian Invaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the“Skelia” regiment reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation.

“The fighting took place directly in the city's buildings - in high-rise buildings, basements, and industrial facilities - to destroy the enemy at dozens of strongholds and resistance centers,” the report said.

The result of the operation: The destruction of Russian strongholds and the clearing of Kupiansk from Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians are unable to recapture their previous positions not only in Kupiansk itself, but also near the city.