Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urban Warfare: How Kupiansk Is Being Liberated From Russian Invaders

Urban Warfare: How Kupiansk Is Being Liberated From Russian Invaders


2026-03-10 12:03:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the“Skelia” regiment reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation.

“The fighting took place directly in the city's buildings - in high-rise buildings, basements, and industrial facilities - to destroy the enemy at dozens of strongholds and resistance centers,” the report said.

The result of the operation: The destruction of Russian strongholds and the clearing of Kupiansk from Russian invaders.

Read also: Ukrainian drones destroy Russian Nadgrobok radar in Crimea, Buk-M2 system in Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians are unable to recapture their previous positions not only in Kupiansk itself, but also near the city.

MENAFN10032026000193011044ID1110839654



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search