Urban Warfare: How Kupiansk Is Being Liberated From Russian Invaders
“The fighting took place directly in the city's buildings - in high-rise buildings, basements, and industrial facilities - to destroy the enemy at dozens of strongholds and resistance centers,” the report said.
The result of the operation: The destruction of Russian strongholds and the clearing of Kupiansk from Russian invaders.Read also: Ukrainian drones destroy Russian Nadgrobok radar in Crimea, Buk-M2 system in Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians are unable to recapture their previous positions not only in Kupiansk itself, but also near the city.
