Delhi Latest Weather Update: Early Summer Arrives As Temperature Nears 36°C

Delhi recorded unusually warm weather on March 10 with temperatures nearing 36°C, higher than the seasonal average. IMD predicts partly cloudy skies and dry conditions, with no rainfall expected across the national capital today.

Delhi witnessed warmer-than-usual weather on March 10 as temperatures continued to rise across the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience partly cloudy skies, with the maximum temperature hovering around 35–36°C and minimum temperature near 18–19°C today.

The recent spike in temperature suggests an early hint of summer in Delhi this year. Meteorologists noted that clear skies, dry conditions and the absence of strong western disturbances over north India have allowed daytime temperatures to climb several degrees above the normal average for early March.

Weather observations from the past 24 hours show the capital already touching around 35°C, which is unusually high for this time of the month. Several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded higher daytime heat, indicating that residents may continue to experience warmer afternoons in the coming days.

The IMD forecast also indicates that no rainfall is expected on March 10, while light winds and moderate humidity will prevail across the city. Over the next few days, maximum temperatures may stay between 35°C and 37°C, keeping warm conditions in place across Delhi-NCR.