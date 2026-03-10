UP Weather LATEST Update: Heat Rises, Hazy Conditions Across Major Cities On Tuesday

UP Weather, March 10: Get the latest weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh. Expect hot, dry, and hazy conditions with rising temperatures in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj. Stay informed on air quality.

Uttar Pradesh will see hot and dry conditions on Tuesday, March 10. Skies across the state will range from hazy to clear, while temperatures continue to climb. Afternoons will feel particularly warm, and poor air quality may create discomfort in some cities.

Lucknow will see hazy conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum will stay around 21°C. The real feel may rise to about 35°C. Air quality will be hazardous, which may affect breathing, especially for sensitive groups.

Noida will experience hazy and hot weather. The temperature may climb to 35°C during the afternoon, with the minimum around 20°C at night. The real feel could reach 36°C, making the day quite uncomfortable. Air quality will remain very unhealthy.

Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine through most of the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33°C, while the minimum will settle near 19°C. The real feel may touch 35°C, bringing a warm afternoon despite clearer skies.

The state will see rising heat levels with dry weather conditions. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid long exposure to direct sunlight, and take precautions in cities facing hazardous or very unhealthy air quality.