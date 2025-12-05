PCE Report: Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Hit 2.8% In September
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 2.8% in September on an annual basis.
According to data from the Commerce Department, core PCE, which excludes food and energy, was at 2.8% on an annual basis. It rose 0.2% over the previous month.
While PCE came in lower than expectations, core PCE was in line with analyst forecasts, according to a Dow Jones estimate compiled by MarketWatch.
