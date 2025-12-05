Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PCE Report: Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Hit 2.8% In September

PCE Report: Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Hit 2.8% In September


2025-12-05 03:14:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 2.8% in September on an annual basis.

According to data from the Commerce Department, core PCE, which excludes food and energy, was at 2.8% on an annual basis. It rose 0.2% over the previous month.

While PCE came in lower than expectations, core PCE was in line with analyst forecasts, according to a Dow Jones estimate compiled by MarketWatch.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN05122025007385015968ID1110443961



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search