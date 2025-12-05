403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:51 AM EST - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Announced that it has sold, through its insurance company subsidiaries, 25,000,000 common shares of Orla Mining Ltd. at a price of CDN$17.6435 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of approximately CDN$441.1 million (the“Share Sale”). The Share Sale occurred in connection with the rebalancing of investment portfolios of Fairfax. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited shares T are trading up $14.30 at $2,397.23.
