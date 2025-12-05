Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited


2025-12-05 03:11:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:51 AM EST - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Announced that it has sold, through its insurance company subsidiaries, 25,000,000 common shares of Orla Mining Ltd. at a price of CDN$17.6435 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of approximately CDN$441.1 million (the“Share Sale”). The Share Sale occurred in connection with the rebalancing of investment portfolios of Fairfax. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited shares T are trading up $14.30 at $2,397.23.

MENAFN05122025000212011056ID1110443848



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search